Skip to Content
AP National

U.S. and Mexico will boost deportation flights and enforcement to crack down on illegal migration

By
Published 8:31 AM

By SEUNG MIN KIM
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador are putting in place new measures to crack down on illegal migration. Those steps include tougher enforcement measures on railways, buses and in airports and increased repatriation flights for migrants from both the U.S. and Mexico. The two leaders spoke about the issue during a call on Sunday. The new measures come as the U.S. president continues to deliberate whether to take executive action that would further crack down on the number of migrants arriving at the southern U.S. border.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content