Georgia governor signs law requiring jailers to check immigration status of prisoners

ATLANTA (AP) — Jailers in Georgia must now check the immigration status of inmates and apply to help enforce federal immigration law. That’s after Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law that gained traction after police accused a Venezuelan man of beating a nursing student to death on the University of Georgia campus. Supporters say the law could help prevent future crimes, while opponents warn turning local officers into immigration police will make immigrants less willing to report crimes. The Republican governor also signed a separate law requiring cash bail for 30 additional crimes and restricting people and charitable bail funds from posting multiple cash bonds unless they meet the requirements to become a bail bond company.

