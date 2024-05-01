Trump will speak at the Libertarian National Convention, addressing a party linked to Kennedy Jr.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Libertarian National Convention later this month as he tries to woo voters beyond the Republican base. The group announced Trump’s invitation on Wednesday. Trump, in a statement, said, “If Libertarians join me and the Republican Party, where we have many Libertarian views, the election won’t even be close.” The event comes as Trump’s campaign has ramped up its attacks against Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent against Trump and President Joe Biden. Kennedy has appealed to disaffected Democrats and Republicans looking for an alternative to the pending rematch of the 2020 election.

