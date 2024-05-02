A scroll for the king, a website for the people: Coronation document to be released digitally

LONDON (AP) — It is a record fit for a king, but it’s going online for everyone to see. King Charles III gaped at the 70-foot-long (21.4-meter) hand-lettered scroll as it was presented to him earlier this week at Buckingham Palace, thanking the artisans who produced the document that serves as the official record of his coronation almost a year ago. Known as the Coronation Roll, the document is the latest edition in a tradition that stretches back to the coronation of Edward II in 1308. But for the first time ever, a digital version of Charles’ scroll will be available to view online beginning Friday.

