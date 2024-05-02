E-waste is overflowing landfills. At one sprawling Vietnam market, workers recycle some of it

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam (AP) — The world is producing more electronic waste than ever — 62 million metric tons in 2022. And it’s growing faster than formal efforts to recycle it. Some gets picked up by a web of low-paid workers who pull apart old laptops, scarred mobile phones, television remotes and other items to get valuable materials inside. In Vietnam, an army of mostly women waste collectors collect discarded electronic devices from homes and bins on street corners. But informal waste workers face health risks and insecure livelihoods. Experts say collaborations between the informal and formal sector could help both. The informal workers are good at getting the e-waste, while recycling companies struggle to get enough to make recycling cost-effective.

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL and JAE C. HONG Associated Press

