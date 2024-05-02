Judge grants autopsy rules requested by widow of Mississippi man found dead after vanishing
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Associated Press/Report for America
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge granted a request Thursday by the widow of a deceased man who vanished under mysterious circumstances to set standards for a future independent autopsy of her late husband’s body. Hinds County Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas formalized through a court order comments he made at a hearing that the body of Dau Mabil would be preserved at the Mississippi state crime lab while investigators try to shed light on what happened to the man. Mabil, who lived in Jackson with Bowley, went missing in March after going for a walk. Mabil escaped a bloody civil war in Sudan as a child. His disappearance prompted an outcry from civil rights organizations.