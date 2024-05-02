Mexican cops find tents, question people in the case of 2 Australians, 1 American missing in Baja

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have found tents and questioned three people in the case of two Australians and an American who went missing over the weekend in the Pacific coast state of Baja California. The state’s head prosecutor would not say whether the three people were considered possible suspects or witnesses in the case. She said only that some were tied directly to the case, and others indirectly. But she said Thursday that evidence found with the abandoned tents was somehow linked to the three. The three were believed to have been surfing and camping south of the city of Ensenada, but did not show up at their planned accommodations.

