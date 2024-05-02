North Carolina congressional candidate suspends campaign days before primary runoff

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A candidate seeking the Republican nomination for a central North Carolina congressional seat has announced she’s suspending her campaign days before her primary runoff election. Johnston County attorney Kelly Daughtry released her decision on Thursday and endorsed her runoff rival Brad Knott in the 13th District race. In a social media post, Daughtry cited Knott’s endorsement by Donald Trump for her decision, saying that with ex-president’s backing it had become “clear that a pathway to victory is no longer feasible.” She remains an official candidate and her name will remain on the ballot. Early voting is already happening.

