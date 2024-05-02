South Carolina Senate approves ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has approved a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors. The 27-8 vote came Thursday. The bill bars health professionals from performing gender-transition surgeries, prescribing puberty blockers and overseeing hormone treatments for patients under 18. School principals or vice principals would have to notify parents or guardians if a child wanted to use a name other than their legal one, or a nickname or pronouns that did not match their sex assigned at birth. The House can decide to accept changes made by the Senate or the bill would go to a conference committee.

