Two months to count election ballots? California’s long tallies turn election day into weeks, months

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly two months after the election, a recount settled the outcome in a Northern California U.S. House primary contest. The results in the 16th Congressional District south of San Francisco snapped a mathematically improbable tie for second place but also spotlighted the long stretch needed to count the ballots. Following a recount and disputes over contested ballots stemming from the March 5 election, two Democrats will face off for the seat in November — former San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo and state Assembly member Evan Low. Republican consultant Tim Rosales says the two-month stretch in counting ballots can leave some voters skeptical about the process.

