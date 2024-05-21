A tale of 2 counties this primary election day

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - It's a tale of two counties this primary election day; one with brisk voter turnout, and one with a slower voter pace.

Local News 8 dropped by Bonneville and Madison Counties to check out the polls, talk to voters and observe the turnout.

In Bonneville County, the parking lot was full of cars at the 4-H building by the fairground. Voters were making their voices heard at the polls and with Local News 8.

"A lot of representatives here, [in] our state legislature that claim that they are one party that, in fact, vote consistently with the other party. And I think it's important for your representatives to actually represent you and what you believe in," said voter Katherine Urquidi.

"We don't vote you in there to do what you want to do," voter Anthony Urquidi commented. "We vote you in there to represent us and if you don't do that, then you should be tossed out."

Voter Linda Hill spoke about said, "In Idaho, the primary election day is pretty much where the decisions are made about who's going to be elected. Because unfortunately or fortunately, we don't have a very strong Democratic standing in this community."

In Madison County, the pace was slower. Local News 8 visited the Madison High School gym, hosting two voting precincts.

District 15 had seen just over 60 voters by 2 p.m. The District 8 voting setup had seen less than 40.

Voters indicated they were happy to be there, including first-time voter Ruth Webb.

"I just feel like it's important to make those decisions as best as you can and to be educated about it. So that you can help everyone in the future," she said.

Madison County voter Scott White commented on the primaries.

"I feel like the primary elections are very important, especially in Rexburg. A lot of times you don't have candidates on both sides of the ballot, but for us to come here and vote in the primary is a big deal. It's always been an important thing for me to exercise that right to vote."