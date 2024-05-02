US jobs report for April will likely point to a slower but still-strong pace of hiring

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy likely delivered another solid hiring gain in April, showing continuing durability in the face of the highest interest rates in two decades. The Labor Department is expected to report that employers added a healthy 233,000 jobs last month, down from a sizzling 303,000 in March but still a decidedly healthy total. The unemployment rate is forecast to stay at 3.8%. The state of the economy is weighing on voters’ minds as the November presidential campaign intensifies. Despite the strength of the job market, Americans remain generally exasperated by high prices, and many of them assign blame to President Joe Biden.

