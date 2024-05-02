Skip to Content
AP National

US jobs report for April will likely point to a slower but still-strong pace of hiring

By
Published 10:01 PM

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy likely delivered another solid hiring gain in April, showing continuing durability in the face of the highest interest rates in two decades. The Labor Department is expected to report that employers added a healthy 233,000 jobs last month, down from a sizzling 303,000 in March but still a decidedly healthy total. The unemployment rate is forecast to stay at 3.8%. The state of the economy is weighing on voters’ minds as the November presidential campaign intensifies. Despite the strength of the job market, Americans remain generally exasperated by high prices, and many of them assign blame to President Joe Biden.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content