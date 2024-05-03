2 Nigerian military personnel will face court martial over a drone attack that killed 85 villagers

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian military authorities say two military personnel will face a court martial over the killing of 85 villagers in a drone attack in the West African nation’s conflict-battered north four months earlier. Nigeria’s military often conducts air raids as it fights the extremist violence and rebel attacks that have destabilized Nigeria’s northern region for more than a decade, often leaving civilian casualties in its wake. The latest misfire occurred while villagers observed the Muslim holiday marking the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad in Kaduna state’s Tudun Biri village. On Friday, Human Rights Watch called on Nigeria’s military to provide more information on the investigation, compensate victims, and put processes in place to avoid future misfires.

