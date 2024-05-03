AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Indiana’s presidential and state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — The race for the White House tops the ballot Tuesday in Indiana’s presidential and state primaries. But voters will also have to settle more competitive contests for governor, Congress and the state legislature. President Joe Biden is the sole option in the Democratic primary. Former President Donald Trump is the only active candidate in the Republican primary. Biden and Trump have won almost every primary and caucus by overwhelming margins. The presumptive nominees have nonetheless faced ongoing protest votes in recent contests that won’t upend their primary campaigns but have raised questions about voter discontent heading into the November general election.

