Boeing threatens to lock out its private firefighters around Seattle in a dispute over pay

Boeing is already facing questions about quality and safety of its aircraft, and now it has a labor showdown on its hands in Seattle. The company says it will lock out its private force of firefighters at 12:01 a.m. local time on Saturday if they don’t accept the company’s latest offer on pay raises. It says it will bring in replacements if that happens. The company says its industrial firefighters were paid $91,000 on average last year. The International Association of Fire Fighters says they are paid far less than crews at local municipal fire departments in the Seattle area. Boeing says a lockout will not affect operations at plants where it builds planes.

