Canadian police make arrests in killing of Sikh separatist that caused diplomatic spat with India

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police say they have made three arrests in the slaying of a Sikh separatist leader last June in suburban Vancouver that become the center of a diplomatic spat with India. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner David Teboul said three suspects have been arrested and charged in the slaying of 45-year-old Hardeep Singh Nijjar by masked gunmen in Surrey outside Vancouver. But he said police could not comment on nature of the evidence or the motive. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sparked a diplomatic feud with India when he said in September that there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the slaying of Nijjar. India angrily denied involvement.

By ROB GILLIES and JIM MORRIS Associated Press

