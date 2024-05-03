Families claim Americans are ‘unjustly detained’ in Turks and Caicos for possession of ammunition

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The families of four Americans charged in Turks and Caicos for carrying ammunition continued to claim on Thursday that their loved ones were “unjustly detained” on the island awaiting legal proceedings. The four American men pled guilty to collectively carrying 33 rounds of ammunition on vacation. Carrying firearms and ammunition has been “strictly forbidden” since Turks and Caicos tightened their guns laws in 2022 in response to a jump in gun violence and arms trafficking on the islands.

