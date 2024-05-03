Former Boy Scout volunteer sentenced to 22 years in prison for hiding cameras in camp bathrooms

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former Boy Scout volunteer has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for hiding cameras in a bathroom at a Missouri camp. A federal judge on Thursday also ordered 41-year-old David Lee Nelson to pay more than $60,000, with some of the money going toward counseling for the victims. Some of them said at the hearing that the crime left them fearful and unable to trust. The U.S. attorney’s office said Nelson placed the cameras in paper towel dispensers in July 2021, positioning them so they would capture a shower stall at the S Bar F Scout Ranch in St. Francois County.

