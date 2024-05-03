Norwegian Islamist wanted over deadly shooting at LGBTQ+ festival is being sent back from Pakistan

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A radical Norwegian Islamist who is suspected of complicity in the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ+ festival in Oslo two years ago has been expelled from Pakistan and is on his way to Norway. Arfan Bhatti, who is to land in Oslo later Friday, has denied his involvement in the shooting in which two people were killed and nine wounded. Norwegian police said that although there is no extradition agreement with Pakistan, Pakistani authorities made it possible to complete the investigation. Bhatti knew Zaniar Matapour, the main suspect in the attack, who is currently on trial, accused of aggravated terrorism.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.