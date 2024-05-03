Panama Supreme Court rejects challenge to candidacy of presidential frontrunner days before vote

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama’s Supreme Court has rejected a constitutional challenge to the candidacy of leading presidential contender José Raúl Mulino. The move removes an element of uncertainty two days before the May 5 vote. The court was ruling on a challenge from lawyer Karisma Etienne Karamañites, who argued that Mulino was not eligible because he had not been selected through a primary by the Achieving Goals party of former president Ricardo Martinelli. Panama’s Electoral Tribunal in March barred Martinelli from standing. It cut short his attempted political revival because he had been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for money laundering.

