The Latest | Trump’s hush money trial enters 11th day as second week of testimony is set to wrap up

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump will return to court as his hush money trial enters its 11th day. Friday will cap a frenzied second week of witness testimony. Lawyer Keith Davidson concluded his testimony Thursday after more than six hours on the stand over two days. Jurors also heard from forensic analyst Douglas Daul about what he found on Michael Cohen’s cellphone. Prosecutors say Trump and his associates orchestrated a scheme to buy and bury stories that might hurt his 2016 campaign. He is accused of falsifying internal business records to hide the true nature of those payments. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

