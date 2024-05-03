Ukrainian officials urge Western partners to speed up military aid deliveries amid Russian onslaught

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president and foreign minister say they have pressed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron to accelerate the delivery of promised military aid to Kyiv. Their appeal during Cameron’s visit to Kyiv came as Russia heaps battlefield pressure on depleted Ukrainian forces in the third year of war. Vital support pledged by Western allies to help Ukraine fend off the Kremlin’s forces has been delayed by political disagreements in the United States and a lack of manufacturing capacity in Europe. That has opened a door to advances for the bigger and better-equipped Russian army, especially along the front line in eastern Ukraine.

