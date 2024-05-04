3 bodies recovered likely those of 2 Australians and American who went missing, prosecutors say

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The state prosecutor’s office says three bodies recovered in an area of Mexico’s Baja California are likely to be those of the two Australians and an American who went missing last weekend during a camping and surfing trip. While there has not yet been confirmation based on forensic examination, physical characteristics – including hair – means there is a high likelihood that the bodies are those of the three tourists, local TV network Milenio reported, citing chief state prosecutor María Elena Andrade Ramírez.

