Australian police shoot dead a 16-year-old boy armed with a knife in Perth
By ROD McGUIRK
Asspciated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian officials say a 16-year-old boy armed with a knife has been shot dead by police after he stabbed a man in the west coast city of Perth. The incident occurred in the parking lot of a hardware store in suburban Willetton on Saturday night. Western Australian Premier Roger Cook told reporters on Sunday the teen allegedly attacked the man and then rushed at police officers before he was shot. Cook said: “There are indications he had been radicalized online.” Cook added it appears that the boy acted on his own.