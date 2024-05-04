Cheers and flames as Orthodox worshipers greet the ancient ceremony of the ‘Holy Fire’

JERUSALEM (AP) — Christian Orthodox worshippers in Jerusalem have thronged the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in one of the most chaotic gatherings in the Christian calendar. Cheers and prayers rang out as candles one by one were lit after reaching through a small opening into Jesus’ tomb. Soon, the dim chamber was lit by a constellation of handheld flames as part of the rite of Orthodox Easter week in Jerusalem. Worshipers believe the flame’s origin is a miracle. There is not enough space for all who would like to attend, which has caused friction with Israeli authorities in the past. But Saturday’s event was joyous, if jostling, and reflective amid the Israel-Hamas war not far away.

