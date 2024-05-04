Missouri man charged in 1966 killing in suburban Chicago, based on DNA evidence

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (AP) — A 79-year-old Missouri man is accused of killing a woman in her suburban Chicago home — a crime that happened nearly six decades ago. James Barbier was arrested Monday at his St. Louis County home and charged with first-degree murder in the November 1966 death of 18-year-old Karen Snider in Cook County, Illinois. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the break came when police reopened the cold case and sent blood evidence to a lab in 2022. The blood matched Barbier’s. Snider’s husband came home late on the night of Nov. 12, 1966, and found his wife stabbed to death.

