Russia puts Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on its wanted list

Russian state media say Moscow has put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on its wanted list, citing the interior ministry’s database. As of Saturday, Zelenskyy’s predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, also featured on the ministry’s list of people wanted on unspecified criminal charges. Russian officials did not immediately clarify the allegations against the two, and an independent Russian news site claimed that they have been on the list for months. Moscow has repeatedly sought to link Ukraine’s leaders to Nazism. It cited “de-Nazification” among the key goals of its war against the country, falsely asserting that Kyiv is heavily influenced by radical nationalist and neo-Nazi groups.

