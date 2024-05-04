The Kentucky Derby could be a wet one. Early favorites Fierceness, Sierra Leone have won in the slop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The 150th Kentucky Derby has a couple early favorites, such as Fierceness and Sierra Leone. Beyond them, it’s a wide-open race. The forecast for Churchill Downs in Louisville calls for a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Both Fierceness and Sierra Leone have won on messy tracks before, and so have four others in the 20-horse field. For the second straight year, Japan has two entries that will be looking to deliver the country’s first derby win.

