Too much water, and not enough: Brazil’s flooded south struggles to find basic goods
By MAURICIO SAVARESE
Associated Press
TORRES, Brazil (AP) — More than 80% of residents in Brazil’s southern city of Porto Alegre do not have running water, one week after after massive flooding that has left at least 90 people dead and more than 130 missing. Five of the city’s six water treatment facilities aren’t working, and Mayor Sebastião Melo has ordered the rationing of potable water indefinitely. Melo’s decree says running water should be used exclusively for “essential consumption.” Local shops have also been short on water supplies. More rain is expected in Rio Grande do Sul state into next week.