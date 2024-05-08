Biden heads to Wisconsin to laud a new Microsoft facility, meet voters — and troll Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is racing into yet another battleground state. Biden on Wednesday is traveling to Racine, Wisconsin, where he’ll highlight a decision by Microsoft to build a $3.3 billion data center that is expected to create roughly 2,000 jobs. It’s also the same spot where former President Donald Trump, to much fanfare, lauded a plan by Taiwan-based electronics giant Foxconn to build a $10 billion manufacturing facility that was supposed to eventually employ 10,000 people. Except it was never built. The president is continuing to push a contrast with Trump on economic policy as his own reelection campaign readies a new $14 million advertising blitz aimed in part at Black, Latino and Asian American voters.

By COLLEEN LONG and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

