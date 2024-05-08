Florida deputies who fatally shot US airman burst into wrong apartment, attorney says

MIAMI (AP) — A civil rights attorney says deputies responding to a disturbance call at a Florida apartment complex burst into the wrong unit and fatally shot a Black U.S. Air Force airman who was home alone when they saw he was armed with a gun. Air Force officials say Senior Airman Roger Fortson died Friday at his off-base residence in Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responding to a disturbance call fired in self-defense after encountering an armed man. Attorney Ben Crump said Wednesday that a woman who was on a Facetime call with Fortson at the time of the encounter believes deputies must have entered the wrong apartment.

