Illinois Democrats’ law changing the choosing of legislative candidates faces GOP opposition

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Democrats have changed the way candidates for the General Assembly get on the ballot. Republicans are complaining that they unfairly changed the rules mid-game. The change came last week with the introduction of the plan. It was approved by the House and Senate and signed by the governor within 30 hours. The law eliminates the ability of political parties to draft a candidate for election without putting them through a primary election. Previously, someone who wasn’t on the primary ballot could still run in November through appointment by party leaders and collecting required petition signatures. Republicans say there are more than a dozen would-be candidates still collecting signatures. Senate GOP Leader John Curran says the law is “how you steal an election.”

