Mexico hit by hours of rolling blackouts due to high temperatures and low power generation

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has been hit by hours of rolling blackouts late Tuesday due to high temperatures and temporary drops in electrical power generation. The government’s National Center for Energy Control said the blackouts lasted a total of about five hours, though it was likely less for individual customers because it was a rolling blackout distributed around the country. The center said the largest power cut affected about 5% of customers, and lasted about four hours. Mexico has broken several high temperature records this year, with about a third of the country expected to reach 113 degrees Fahrenheit, or 45 degrees Celsius, on Wednesday.

