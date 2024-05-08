Republicans renew push to exclude noncitizens from the census that helps determine political power

Civil rights groups and Democratic lawmakers are concerned about a push by some House Republicans to include a citizenship question on the once-a-decade census. The legislation facing an expected House vote later Wednesday would eliminate people who aren’t citizens from the head count that helps determine political power in the United States. A similar attempt failed before the last census in 2020 and was promoted by the Trump administration. The GOP bill is unlikely to pass the Democratic-controlled and the White House opposes it. But opponents are still concerned that the legislation could get this far in the Republican-led House.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.