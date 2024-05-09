Court rejects Hunter Biden’s appeal in gun case, setting stage for trial to begin next month

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Hunter Biden’s case on firearms charges should move forward. Thursday’s ruling sets the stage for the trial to begin next month in Delaware. Lawyers for the president’s son had asked the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a ruling rejecting his bid to dismiss the case. But a three-judge panel dismissed the appeal, saying the court doesn’t have jurisdiction to review the matter at this time. In an order shortly after that ruling came down, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika said the case would proceed to trial on June 3, and is expected to last three to six days.

