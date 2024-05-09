Fight over foreign money in politics stymies deal to assure President Joe Biden is on Ohio’s ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawmakers in Ohio have failed to come to an agreement on adjusting a state election deadline that stands to prevent President Joe Biden from appearing on the 2024 ballot. Thursday was the deadline for doing so. The cutoff to make Ohio’s ballot is Aug. 7, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention. The issue became entangled this week in a partisan fight to keep foreign money out of state ballot campaigns. All four Republican and Democratic leaders at the Statehouse still say they’re confident the president will appear on Ohio’s ballot. It’s just the how and when that remain a mystery.

