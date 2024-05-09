Life after Florida Georgia Line: Brian Kelley ready to reintroduce himself with new solo album

NEW YORK (AP) — Best known as one-half of the country super-duo Florida Georgia Line, Brian Kelley will release a solo album, “Tennessee Truth,” on Friday. It is a collection of 12 anthemic, arena-sized country songs ripe for a road trip and tailgate in equal measure. In 2022, Florida Georgia Line embarked on an indefinite hiatus. At that point, the duo of Kelley and Tyler Hubbard had been together more than a decade, ushering in a new generation of award-winning bro country. The following year, Hubbard released a self-titled debut solo record. Kelley says he doesn’t know if the group will get back together, but he is happy to focus on this current chapter.

