Maine man sentenced to 27 years in prison in New Year’s Eve machete attack near Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — A Maine man who admitted trying to kill three police officers with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve 16 months ago has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. The sentencing of Trevor Bickford in Manhattan federal court Thursday came after Judge P. Kevin Castel listened to emotional statements from the three police officers who Bickford attacked about two hours before midnight on Dec. 21, 2022. The judge cited the 20-year-old Bickford’s age and history of mental illness as reasons for leniency from federal sentencing guidelines that recommended a life term. Prosecutors had requested a 50-year sentence.

