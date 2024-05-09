Mexico’s president accuses press and volunteer searchers for missing people of ‘necrophilia’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The administration of Mexico’s president has accused the press and volunteer searchers who look for the bodies of missing people of “necrophilia.” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is known for not holding back on insults for people he views as opponents. But a pre-taped segment prepared by state-run television that was aired at his morning press briefing went farther. It accused reporters and volunteer searchers of suffering “a delirium of necrophilia” for having reported on a suspected clandestine crematorium on the outskirts of Mexico City. The attack appeared aimed at Ceci Flores, who has spent much of the last decade looking for the bodies of her two missing sons.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.