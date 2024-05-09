No sign of widespread lead exposure from Maui wildfires, Hawaii health officials say

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii health officials say testing on west Maui residents shows no evidence of widespread lead exposure from last summer’s wildfires. Blood samples were taken from more than 500 people to screen for the toxic metal after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century ripped through the town of Lahaina, killing 101 people. Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink says it’s reassuring to know that people in the community are not showing elevated blood lead levels. State health officials say lead is one of the heavy metals of concern found in significant concentrations in ash from the fires.

