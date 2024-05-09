Skip to Content
Several people detained as protestors block parking garage at Massachusetts Institute of Technology

By STEVE LeBLANC
Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Several people have been detained by police at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after demonstrators blocked a parking garage in their ongoing protest movement connected to the Israel-Hamas war. Tensions have ratcheted up in standoffs with protesters of the Israel-Hamas war on campuses across the United States and increasingly in Europe. At MIT, protesters have been asking administrators to end all research contracts with Israel’s Ministry of Defence, which they estimate total $11 million since 2015. On Thursday, the school issued an alert just before 2 p.m. saying protestors were blocking the entrance to a campus parking garage and spilling onto a nearby street.

