Hopes are fading for 44 workers still missing days after South Africa building collapse; 9 are dead

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Hopes are fading for 44 construction workers buried for days in the rubble of a building that collapsed in South Africa. Authorities said Friday that rescuers are now faced with the challenge of moving thousands of tons of concrete with heavy machinery to see if there are any more survivors. The death toll has risen to nine, and 21 of the 28 workers rescued from the site are in critical condition or have life-threatening injuries. The five-story building that was under construction collapsed on Monday in the city of George on South Africa’s south coast.

