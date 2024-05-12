North Macedonia’s new president reignites a spat with Greece at her inauguration ceremony
By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES
Associated Press
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova has been sworn as the first female president of North Macedonia and has immediately reignited a diplomatic spat with neighboring Greece. At the ceremony in the country’s Parliament on Sunday, Siljanovska-Davkova referred to her country as “Macedonia,” rather than the constitutional name “North Macedonia” This prompted Greece’s ambassador to leave the inauguration ceremony. The Greek Foreign Ministry later issued a statement saying that the new president’s actions violated an agreement between the two nations and put in danger both bilateral relations and North Macedonia’s prospects of joining the European Union.