LA County puts 66 probation officers on leave for misconduct including sexual abuse, excessive force

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Probation Department says it has put 66 of its officers on administrative leave in the past five months for alleged offenses including excessive force, sexual abuse and drug possession. The department said Monday that the announcement is intended as an effort to “regain public trust” as it roots out employees who engage in misconduct at the nation’s largest probation agency with 2,800 sworn officers. The probation officers placed on leave since January 1 were assigned to both the department’s adult and juvenile operations. Of the 66 officers cited, 39 were for issues of general misconduct, which includes suspected use of excessive force, child endangerment, possession of contraband, and negligent supervision.

