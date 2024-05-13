Questions and grief linger at the apartment door where a deputy killed a US airman

WASHINGTON (AP) — At the apartment door where a Florida deputy shot and killed Senior Airman Roger Fortson, a small shrine is growing with the tributes from an Air Force unit grappling with his loss. There is a long wooden plank, anchored by two sets of aviator wings, and a black marker for mourners to leave their remembrances of the 23-year-old. Sitting at the door are an open Stella Artois beer, bouquets of flowers, combat boots and an American flag. As the unit took Monday to grieve and prepare for Fortson’s funeral later this week, questions are swirling about shooting.

