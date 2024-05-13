Workers in Atlantic City casino smoking lawsuit decry ‘poisonous’ workplace; state stresses taxes

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A group of Atlantic City casino workers has asked a judge to ban smoking in the gambling halls, citing the toxic effects of working there. New Jersey officials said that ending smoking could jeopardize a half-billion-dollar pot of money for senior citizens and the disabled. Superior Court Judge Patrick Bartels did not issue a ruling Monday, but says he’ll do so soon. A ruling banning smoking in the nine casinos would be a seismic event for the city’s gambling industry. But it would be an equally impactful change for workers who say they are sick of having to breathe smoke in order to make a living.

