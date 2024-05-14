Sheriff faces questions from Arkansas lawmakers over Netflix series filmed at county jail

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers are questioning a sheriff’s decision to allow a Netflix documentary series to be filmed at a county jail. Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins on Tuesday appeared before a legislative panel and defended the decision to allow the series, “Unlocked: A Jail Experiment” to be filmed at the county jail in Little Rock. The series has prompted scrutiny from state and local officials who weren’t aware of the show until shortly before its premiere. The series focuses on a program giving some inmates more freedom at the facility. One lawmaker said he believed the filming exploited inmates.

