California college professor to stand trial in death of pro-Israel protester last year

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A judge has decided that a Southern California college professor will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish counter-protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war last year. Superior Court Judge Ryan Wright judge declared Wednesday that there’s enough evidence to try Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji. He’s accused of striking Paul Kessler with a megaphone last November during a confrontation at an event that started as a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Thousand Oaks. His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

