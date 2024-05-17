It was once a center of Islamic learning. Now Mali’s historic city of Djenné mourns lack of visitors

DJENNE, Mali (AP) — Mali’s historic city of Djenné was once a center of Islamic learning, known for its sprawling mud-brick mosque that has been on the UNESCO World Heritage in Danger list since 2016. The Grand Mosque of Djenné — the world’s largest mud-brick building — used to draw tens of thousands of tourists every year to central Mali. Now it’s threatened by conflict between Islamic rebels, government forces and other groups. The city’s cultural mission is trying to bring the tourists back and to get more young people involved in the annual ritual of replastering the mosque, so they can learn about their heritage.

