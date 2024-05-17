Moroccan asylum-seeker gets life sentence for killing UK retiree in attack motivated by war in Gaza

LONDON (AP) — A Moroccan asylum-seeker who stabbed a British retiree to death in revenge for Israel’s war against Hamas has been sentenced to at least 45 years in prison. Ahmed Alid killed 70-year-old Terence Carney in a street in the English town of Hartlepool in October. Alid told police after his arrest that he’d attacked the man because “Israel had killed innocent children.” Alid also stabbed his housemate Javed Nouri, who survived. Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb sentenced Alid on Friday to life in prison with a minimum term of 45 years. The judge called the murder “a terrorist act” and said Alid had shown “no genuine remorse or pity” for his victims.

